Did India inform Pakistan before Operation Sindoor? EAM Jaishankar responds to Rahul Gandhi's criticism

Operation Sindoor: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel that Pakistan was informed by the Indian DGMO about Indian strikes on terror camps in its territory only after the execution.

The remarks by Jaishankar assume significance as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the minister for "informing Pakistan at the start of India’s attack.”

Referring to the criticism by the Congress, Jaishankar told the members of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs on 26 May that it was unfortunate that some leaders were doing politics over his statement by 'misquoting' him.

‘We had sent a message to Pakistan’

Jaishankar was referring to his earlier statement to the media on 15 May where he had said: “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorists’ infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice.”

It was this statement that was perhaps picked by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress while attacking Jaishankar and his his foreign policy decisions.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror caMPs in Pakistan in what is now known as ‘Operation Sindoor.’ India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations, however, agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

Jaishankar told the MPs on Monday in the meeting that only the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the countries spoke to each other and no other Indian official spoke with the Pakistani side, PTI report said quoting sources.

Jaishankar also said he never spoke to Pakistan and that the US was urging India to speak with Pakistan and it was told that terror and talks would not go together, he said.

The minister sought the cooperation of all MPs in "exposing" Pakistan across the world. He said that is why the government has sent multi-party delegations to various countries to put across India's united message against terrorism to the world.

The minister also urged the MPs not to get carried away by Pakistan propaganda or believe in rumours spread by the neighbouring country.

Jaishankar shared pictures of chairing the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA on X.

"Discussed Operation Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard," the minister also said.

While Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gave a presentation on Operation Sindoor to the MPs at the meeting, Jaishankar responded to queries later.

At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorists’ infrastructure. We are not striking at the military.

Ministers of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita, senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan and DMK’s Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, among others, attended the meeting.