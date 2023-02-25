Did India spot a Chinese spy balloon-type object a year ago? Know here

Weeks after America shot down Chinese balloons allegedly used for spying, Indian defence forces also witnessed, over a year ago, a similar object in the skies over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territories, said defence officials.

Unlike the Americans, there was no action taken about the balloon that was witnessed over the Indian air space a year ago. The officials were not able to identify the intent of the object or its source of origin. Due to lack of proper information about the object there was no action taken at that time, defence officials told ANI. They also told that the officials also took the picture of the white floating object in the sky.

"Quite some time back, we had witnessed the balloon-type white object over the Andamans and high-resolution pics of the object were taken by our people from ground," defence officials told ANI.

It was difficult to find the source of origin of the unrecognisable object from its movement. It was unclear weather it came from Myanmar or China. But the it moved away from the territory after three to four days, reported the news agency. Due to which, it was felt that the object must be there for meteorological use, as many such meteorological balloons came over India from the Pakistan side due to winds.

However, after the action of alarmed US on the Chinese balloons, spotting similar object over Indian territory is definitely going to raise suspicion. The officials said that if such an object reappears again over the Andamans or any other region, it would be examined carefully. If found to be a tool for spying, such object would be brought down.

Notably, Americans spotted many of these balloons over their skies weeks ago. The incident raised alarm about America's security as these balloons had come there evading multiple American chains of radars. The Americans downed one of the balloons using their F-22 Raptor fighter jets. China responded to the action by the US as calling it an "indiscriminate use of force".

(With inputs from ANI)