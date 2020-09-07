Did inflation-targeting kill India’s growth story?

After the MPC first met in October 2016, household inflation expectations saw a declining trend for some months. Even though the levels remained far above the actual inflation levels, one-year-ahead inflation expectations remained below double digits till mid-2018. From early 2018 onward, one-year-ahead inflation expectations began moving up inexplicably, hitting double-digits again in June 2018. The actual inflation trajectory in early 2019 (for which the expectations were recorded a year ago) was completely different. Some economists have suggested that households are adaptive in forming future expectations, i.e., they rely on current and past data to project the future. But when households were reporting rising inflation expectations in the first half of 2018, headline inflation was actually trending downwards. It remains a puzzle why households reported high inflationary expectations during that period.