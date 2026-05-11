Did it during Covid, can do now too: IT employees seek mandatory work from home after PM Modi's appeal

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to conserve fuel and work from home, a union of Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITES) employees on Monday wrote to the Union Labour ministry seeking a mandatory directive to work from home.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which is a registered union of IT and ITES employees across India, sought an order from the Union government directing companies to implement mandatory work from home for an appropriate period in the larger national interest.

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While addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi had urged citizens to conserve fuel, work from home, avoid buying gold for a year and limit foreign travel. These slew of measures were announced to cushion India’s economy from the impact of the West Asia war. Crude prices jumped on Monday after peace negotiations remained in limbo with US President Donald Trump refusing to blink. Although the Modi-led central government has not announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices yet, the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has been hiked twice in the last two months.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is the IT employees' union asking for mandatory work from home? ⌵ The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) seeks a mandatory work from home directive to conserve fuel, reduce traffic congestion, protect the environment, and ensure employee well-being, while maintaining economic activity. 2 How can work from home help conserve fuel? ⌵ Reducing daily commutes for lakhs of IT employees by implementing work from home can significantly contribute to fuel conservation and decrease traffic congestion. 3 Is work from home technologically feasible for IT companies? ⌵ Yes, the IT and ITES sectors have demonstrated that remote working is practical, technologically feasible, and operationally sustainable, especially after investments in remote infrastructure and digital collaboration tools during the Covid-19 pandemic. 4 What is the broader context for PM Modi's appeal to work from home? ⌵ PM Modi's appeal to work from home is part of a larger effort to cushion India's economy from the impact of the West Asia war, which has led to surging crude oil prices and potential inflation. 5 How are companies responding to the work from home appeal? ⌵ Industry body NASSCOM stated that tech companies are continuing to operate on hybrid work models, calibrating WFH and in-office arrangements based on roles and customer needs, and have measures for energy consumption rationalization.

Also Read | Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold and what it means for prices

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja told Mint that a mandatory work from home directive will prove to be a responsible policy recommendation and in the larger interest of the nation, given the global headwinds.

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“Reducing daily commuting by lakhs of IT employees can significantly contribute towards fuel conservation, reduction in traffic congestion, environmental protection, and employee well-being, while ensuring uninterrupted digital operations and economic activity,” Saluja said.

IT Demonstrated Resilience in Past Drawing parallels with the Covid-19 pandemic-led lockdown, which had predominantly shifted India’s workforce indoors, the union said that work from home in suitable IT and digitally-deliverable roles is “practical, technologically feasible and operationally sustainable.”

A press statement from the union pointed out how major tech companies and multinational corporations, during the Covid-19 pandemic, invested heavily in remote infrastructure, cloud operations, digital collaboration tools, and cybersecurity systems. It added that the IT and ITES sectors have demonstrated, on a massive scale, that remote working can be implemented effectively without disruption to productivity or business continuity.

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“In such circumstances, requiring lakhs of employees to undertake long daily commutes despite the availability of proven digital alternatives places unnecessary pressure on fuel consumption, urban infrastructure, public transport systems, road congestion, and employee well-being,” the statement from the IT employees’ union read.

WFH: Future of Work? PM Modi’s appeal to work from home, limit travel and attend meetings online begs the question if the future of work is hybrid.

Having both the infrastructure and the capability to carry out uninterrupted work remotely, India’s IT sector can function effectively under work from home arrangements, the union underlined. It added that the same capability can now be utilised once again in support of national priorities.

“We further submit that the objective of such an advisory is not confrontation with employers, but collective national cooperation,” the statement cautioned.

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Also Read | IEA issues advisory to ease oil price pressures amid Middle East conflict

Meanwhile, industry body NASSCOM underlined that India's tech sector is continuing to operate on “well-established hybrid work models, with organisations calibrating work-from-home and in-office arrangements based on role requirements and customer needs.”

NASSCOM's statement, seen by Mint, said companies have undertaken measures to rationalise energy consumption and enable remote or hybrid work where operationally appropriate.

These measures are not new but are part of the industry’s broader approach to operational resilience and sustainability…While this remains an evolving situation, we are closely monitoring developments and remain engaged with industry stakeholders and government authorities to ensure a coordinated and responsible response," the statement read.