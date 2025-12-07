Did Jaspal Bhatti foresee the IndiGo chaos? 90s ‘Shortage of Staff’ at SOS Airlines clip goes viral amid cancellations

In the last few days, hundreds of IndiGo flights have been cancelled and delayed, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. Amid the flight cancellation fiasco, a decades-old comedy clip from Jaspal Bhatti's legendary TV show ‘Full Tension’ has resurfaced on social media.

The clip, titled ‘SOS Airline’, has gone viral just as IndiGo, one of India's largest airlines, grapples with significant operational issues.

Watch the video:

What happened in the skit? In the skit, passengers are seen rushing from one counter to another, pleading, arguing, and even trying to bribe their way into securing seats. Social media users who shared the clip pointed out how this feels oddly realistic.

In the skit, one passenger, frustrated, asks, “Samajh nahi aa rha ki trolley pe bhi aap hai, ticket par bhi aap hai, luggage par bhi aap hai? Jab aap ticket ke pure paise lete hain toh hona chahiye ki staff bhi pura ho.” (I don't get it, you are on the trolley, you're on the ticket, you’re on the luggage too? When you're charging full fare, there should be full staff!)

When the passenger approaches the complaint department, he asks, “Aapka ek hi aadmi har jagah kapde badal badal kar baitha hota hai. What is this nonsense going on?” (Why is the same person changing clothes and sitting everywhere?)

The passenger then sees the same person handling complaints and asks, “When will the plane take off?” To which the staff member responds, “I need to change the costume, sir, please wait... kyunki jahaz ka pilot bhi toh mai hi hun.” (“I need to change my costume, sir, please wait… because I’m also the pilot of the plane.”)

The passenger, baffled, asks, “What is SOS Airlines?” The staff member replies, “SOS means Shortage of Staff Airlines.”

IndiGo fiasco: What's the latest? IndiGo, the airline once known for its punctuality and efficiency in India, has cancelled hundreds of flights nationwide, facing its most severe operational crisis to date. The disruption stems from a combination of miscalculated pilot staffing needs under new regulations and a risky approach of “lean staffing” or "buffer-deficit" management.

Regulatory changes to pilot duty-time limits, combined with tight staffing and an aggressive winter schedule, exposed deep cracks in IndiGo's crew-planning model this month. The airline's use-every-aircraft, maximise-night-flying strategy - the backbone of its low-cost dominance - collapsed as large segments of its pilot roster were pushed into mandatory rest periods, PTI reported.

As of December 7, more than 2,100 flights have been cancelled nationwide, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at major airports while ticket prices continue to rise.

The disruption left many missing critical meetings, job interviews and even their own wedding receptions, while some stranded travellers were reportedly dealing with medical emergencies.

Earlier on Saturday, December 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras, demanding explanations within 24 hours regarding the widespread flight disruptions.

Also Read | IndiGo scrambles to add over 900 pilots as flight-limit rules bite

The notices stressed that the primary reason for the disruptions was the airline's failure to make sufficient arrangements to meet the revised requirements necessary for the smooth implementation of the approved Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme.

IndiGo on Sunday said its board of directors has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG) comprising its chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker, and Amitabh Kant.

CEO Pieter Elbers is also part of the group that has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and is being constantly updated by the management on the measures being undertaken to restore normal operations.