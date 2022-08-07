On social media, a video of lightning striking a clock tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, went viral. In the video, lightning strikes the building on a rainy night before spectacularly lighting up the sky.

Over 1.3 million people have watched the video since it was posted on Twitter on Friday. Many Twitter users shared it and commented on how amazing they found the sight.

However, a slow-motion version of the video, which demonstrates that the lightning does not impact the Mecca clock tower, was shared by some users. Instead, it appears that the tower itself is where the lightning is coming from.

In another incident, two IndiGo engineers were injured after they were struck by lightning on Saturday at Nagpur airport, an official said.

Both the engineers were injured in the lightning strike during the inspection of IndiGo's scheduled flight. They were rushed to the hospital where their condition is being monitored.

As per Nagpur Airport officials, the age of one of the two engineers is 28 and that of the other is 33 years.

"There was a lightning strike observed on an IndiGo ATR parked at Nagpur airport. Two of our technical staff attending the flight were affected. They were immediately given medical attention. They are both stable and under medical care," IndiGo's statement read.

Also, nine people were killed and two others injured after lightning struck them in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Satna and Guna districts in the last 24 hours, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the state on Sunday.

In Vidisha, four people were killed after lightning struck them on Saturday evening while they were standing under a tree for shelter during rain in Agasod village in Ganjbasoda tehsil, about 45 km from the district headquarters, city police station inspector Kunwar Singh Mukati told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Galu Malviya, Ramu, Gudda and Prabhu Lal, in the age group of 30 to 40 years, he said. The bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem, he added.