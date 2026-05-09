BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday, heading the first BJP government in the state.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.

Did Mamta Banerjee attend Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Mamta Banerjee attend Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony as Bengal CM? ⌵ No, Mamta Banerjee, the outgoing Bengal CM and TMC supremo, did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, even though she was invited. 2 Who were the notable attendees at Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony? ⌵ Notable attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders. 3 Who is Suvendu Adhikari and why is his swearing-in significant? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule and the beginning of the BJP's governance in the state. 4 Who was the 98-year-old veteran felicitated by PM Modi at the ceremony? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi took blessings from Makhanlal Sarkar, a 98-year-old senior grassroots worker of the BJP in West Bengal, who has a long history associated with the nationalist movement. 5 How many seats did the BJP win to form the first government in West Bengal? ⌵ The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, leading to the formation of their first government in West Bengal and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.

Mamata Banerjee, the outgoing Bengal CM and TMC supremo, did not attend the event even though she was invited.

Who all were present at the event? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Who was the person Modi felicitated before Suvendu swearing-in? On the stage, PM took blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of BJP in West Bengal.

At the age of 98, Makhanlal Sarkar remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari CM Oath Ceremony Live: BJP marks historic Bengal win

In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enroll nearly 10,000 members.

BJP leaders congratulates Suvendu Adhikari BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

On May 4, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.