Did Manish Sisodia get third-degree treatment by CBI during excise scam probe? Here's what he said2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 08:39 PM IST
- Earlier, the Delhi court has directed CBI to not use ‘third-degree’ methods against Manish Sisodia
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Saturday extended the CBI remand of former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia till 6 March. Sisodia was arrested on 26 February in a corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. During the proceedings of the court, Sisodia alleged mental harassment and said that the CBI question him for 8 to 9 hours daily and ask him the same questions repeatedly.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×