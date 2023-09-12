Recent allegations over the spending for the G-20 summit in Delhi have been swirling in political circles. Saket Gokhale, a prominent leader from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, has cast doubts on the transparency of the allocated budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saket Gokhale's public statements suggested that the original budget of ₹990 crore skyrocketed to ₹4,100 crore. According to him, this rise in expenditure was for the purpose of boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public image ahead of the 2024 Assembly Elections.

"Why shouldn't BJP be made to pay this extra ₹3110 cr since it was clearly non-essential spending purely for Modi's self-advertisement & personal PR for 2024 elections?" Gokhale questioned on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: What G20 decided on crypto and foreign assets Meanwhile, the Congress party also took aim at PM Modi, accusing him of using the event to enhance his public profile.

"PM Modi spent extra money to put up his posters ahead of the Lok Sabha election, to shine his image. Covering up the poor of the city, PM Modi made elaborate arrangements for the guests including the silver and gold-plated tableware," the Congress's video said.

The government's fact-checking team from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has, however, contested these allegations. According to PIB, the spending was not just for the Summit but also included investment in long-term infrastructure and assets.

Also Read: BJP flags Congress and I-N-D-I alliance’s rift in opinion on G20 Summit; cites Tharoor, Priyanka, Mamata The two-day event, which wrapped up on September 10, marked the end of India's presidency year for the G-20. The Summit garnered a unanimous agreement on the New Delhi leaders' declaration, confirming its success.

Nevertheless, Gokhale took to social media on the Summit's second day, alleging infrastructure issues at the venue. PIB denied the allegations, stating that minor waterlogging occurred due to rain but was swiftly managed.