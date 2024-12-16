Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four gang members involved in the kidnapping of actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from Delhi airport, where he was subsequently held captive in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, while a ransom was demanded. Officials revealed that the gang had also intended to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor by luring him to a fake event.

The Uttar Pradesh police uncovered that Shakti Kapoor was promised ₹5 lakh for a comparable event; however, the scheme collapsed because of the substantial advance payment requirements.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha disclosed that the complaint was lodged by event manager Shivam Yadav on December 9. According to the complaint, on October 15, a gang member known as Lavi, or Rahul Saini, sent Khan ₹25,000 and an air ticket for a supposed event in Meerut.

Upon Mushtaq Khan's arrival at Delhi airport on November 20, he was taken by a cab driver to a well-known 'shikanji' shop located between Meerut and Delhi. There, he was forcibly transferred to another vehicle, where additional gang members joined. The police reported that Khan was then informed of his kidnapping and held at Lavi's residence.

The arrested individuals are Sarthak Chaudhary, Sabiuddin, Azim, and Shashank. Police recovered ₹1.04 lakh from them.

Uttar Pradesh Police investigations revealed the gang's pattern of targeting film personalities by sending advance payments and air tickets under the pretence of events.

"During his captivity, the kidnappers took Mushtaq Khan's bank account details and password. On the night of November 20, the accused consumed alcohol and slept. The following morning, Mushtaq Khan managed to escape and reached a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri, where locals contacted his family and helped him return home." Times of India quoted a UP Police official.