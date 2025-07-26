Did Narendra Modi beat Donald Trump? PM tops global popularity charts with 75% approval; US Prez sits at…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the global charts as the most popular democratic leader, earning a 75% approval rating, according to the latest data from US-based business intelligence firm Morning Consult.

The survey shows that 75% of respondents view PM Modi favorably, while 7% remained undecided and 18% disapproved.

Modi is followed in popularity by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Argentine Javier Milei.

In contrast, US President Donald Trump ranks eighth, with just 44% approval. Analysts suggest that certain policy decisions, such as trade tariffs and controversial domestic actions, may have contributed to the dip in his popularity.

In a post on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, “Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide. Strong leadership. Global respect. Bharat is in safe hands. 🙌”

However, Opposition parties have criticised PM Modi for consistently avoiding press conferences, claiming it weakens the foundations of India’s democracy. India, which ranked 140th out of 180 countries on the Global Press Freedom Index in 2014, has seen its position decline to 159th in 2024, a drop of 19 places.

In an interview with AajTak in May 2024, Modi addressed the criticism, saying he refrains from holding press conferences or giving frequent interviews because “today’s media is not the same.” He added that he focuses on doing his work and leaves it up to the media to decide whether or not to cover it.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi became the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms -- surpassing the record previously held by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date.

The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had served for 11 years and 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, holds the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, spanning 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964.

The first Prime Minister born after India's independence, Prime Minister Modi, has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024.