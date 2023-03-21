Did Pentagon provide real-time intelligence to Indian Army during India-China 2022 border clash?3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
According to the U.S. News and World Report, the US government for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of incursions by the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.
US refused to confirm a news report citing that the US provided crucial intelligence to the Indian military last year that helped it successfully tackle the Chinese at the border.
