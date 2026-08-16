Did PM Modi label Opposition as 'Dimagi Naxal' in his I-Day speech? Kiren Rijiju clarifies amid row

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on "dimagi Naxals", saying the term was not directed at Opposition leaders.

In a post on X, Rijiju said PM Modi had not referred to Opposition leaders as people with a Naxal mindset. He said "dimagi Naxals" referred to those who support Maoists and reject the Constitution, back separatists and support Article 370, and those who advocate cutting the Chicken's Neck corridor to separate the Northeast from the rest of India.

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"PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals," Rijiju said, listing the groups he claimed the term referred to.





PM Modi's warning about naxal thinking Rijiju's remarks came a day after the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, said India had succeeded in curbing "armed Naxalism" but warned that people with "Naxal thinking" were still seeking opportunities to promote violence and take the country in the wrong direction.

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PM Modi said such "dimagi Naxals" needed to be "identified and isolated" so that India's youth could be brought together for the country's development.

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life, even in government committees this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives," the PM said. He added that while the country had been freed from "hathiyari Naxal" or armed Naxalism, people with Naxal thinking were still looking for opportunities to promote violence.

Congress questions 'dimagi Naxal' reference Congress, however, criticised PM Modi's remarks and questioned the meaning of the term.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the reference to "dimagi Naxals" was similar to the earlier use of the term "urban Naxal", which he claimed had no defined meaning.

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"Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was," Ramesh said, according to ANI.

He alleged that the Home Minister had then said there was no such thing as an "Urban Naxal" and that there was no definition for the term.

'Earlier Urban Naxal and now Dimagi Naxal' Ramesh claimed Modi was now using "Mental Naxal" or ideological Naxal to refer to his political opponents.

He also alleged that the government had previously dismissed demands such as a caste census as "Urban Naxal" thinking before eventually accepting them.

"The reality is that he eventually accepts the issues and demands raised by the very people he labels as 'Urban Naxals'," Ramesh said.

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The Congress leader further alleged that there was nothing new in PM Modi's political speech even after 12 years.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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