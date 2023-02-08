On February 8, Nishikant Dubey requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP made several accusations during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with businessman Gautam Adani.

Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Godda Lok Sabha constituency, has called for action against Gandhi, saying the statements were "misleading, derogatory and indecent". Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of violating rules by "misleading the house". According to him, accusing PM Modi of “crony capitalism" without "documentary evidence" was a violation. His letter to Birla says that Gandhi’s comments on the Modi-Adani connection were “unverified, incriminatory and defamatory".

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," the letter reads.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In the aftermath of the Hindenburg-Adani controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed a ferocious attack on the government on February 7. He claimed that "rules were changed" in some sectors to benefit Gautam Adani and his business. He connected the rise of the Adani group to that of PM Modi.

Gandhi also said Modi’s relationship with Adani began many years ago during the time the former was a Gujarat chief minister. According to the Congress MP, after 2014, Gautam Adani's ascent from 609th place to second place globally on the richest was “real magic".

What do Parliamentary rules say?

As per Parliamentary rules, a complainant “must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise" to substantiate any allegation against an individual.

“The complainant must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise to substantiate the allegations," the rules further say. “In case the complaint is made by a member, it shall be incumbent upon such member to ensure that the complaint is not false, frivolous or vexatious and is made in good faith. An affidavit shall not be required in case the complaint is made by a member."