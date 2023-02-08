Did Rahul Gandhi break Parliamentary rules while commenting on ‘Modi-Adani’ connection?
Gautam Adani's ascent from 609th place in 2014 to second place globally in 2022 on the richest was ‘real magic’, Rahul Gandhi said.
On February 8, Nishikant Dubey requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP made several accusations during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with businessman Gautam Adani.
