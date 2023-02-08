“The complainant must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise to substantiate the allegations," the rules further say. “In case the complaint is made by a member, it shall be incumbent upon such member to ensure that the complaint is not false, frivolous or vexatious and is made in good faith. An affidavit shall not be required in case the complaint is made by a member."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}