Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Did Rahul Gandhi break Parliamentary rules while commenting on ‘Modi-Adani’ connection?

Did Rahul Gandhi break Parliamentary rules while commenting on ‘Modi-Adani’ connection?

2 min read . 01:44 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV)

Gautam Adani's ascent from 609th place in 2014 to second place globally in 2022 on the richest was ‘real magic’, Rahul Gandhi said.

On February 8, Nishikant Dubey requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP made several accusations during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with businessman Gautam Adani.

On February 8, Nishikant Dubey requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP made several accusations during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with businessman Gautam Adani.

Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Godda Lok Sabha constituency, has called for action against Gandhi, saying the statements were "misleading, derogatory and indecent". Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of violating rules by "misleading the house". According to him, accusing PM Modi of “crony capitalism" without "documentary evidence" was a violation. His letter to Birla says that Gandhi’s comments on the Modi-Adani connection were “unverified, incriminatory and defamatory".

Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Godda Lok Sabha constituency, has called for action against Gandhi, saying the statements were "misleading, derogatory and indecent". Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of violating rules by "misleading the house". According to him, accusing PM Modi of “crony capitalism" without "documentary evidence" was a violation. His letter to Birla says that Gandhi’s comments on the Modi-Adani connection were “unverified, incriminatory and defamatory".

Also Read: Modi govt didn’t ‘pressure’ GVK to sell Mumbai Airport to Adani

Also Read: Modi govt didn’t ‘pressure’ GVK to sell Mumbai Airport to Adani

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," the letter reads.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," the letter reads.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In the aftermath of the Hindenburg-Adani controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed a ferocious attack on the government on February 7. He claimed that "rules were changed" in some sectors to benefit Gautam Adani and his business. He connected the rise of the Adani group to that of PM Modi.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In the aftermath of the Hindenburg-Adani controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed a ferocious attack on the government on February 7. He claimed that "rules were changed" in some sectors to benefit Gautam Adani and his business. He connected the rise of the Adani group to that of PM Modi.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi on Adani's growth in richest persons' list: 'Wonder if a miracle happened in his favour'

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi on Adani's growth in richest persons' list: 'Wonder if a miracle happened in his favour'

Gandhi also said Modi’s relationship with Adani began many years ago during the time the former was a Gujarat chief minister. According to the Congress MP, after 2014, Gautam Adani's ascent from 609th place to second place globally on the richest was “real magic".

Gandhi also said Modi’s relationship with Adani began many years ago during the time the former was a Gujarat chief minister. According to the Congress MP, after 2014, Gautam Adani's ascent from 609th place to second place globally on the richest was “real magic".

What do Parliamentary rules say?

As per Parliamentary rules, a complainant “must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise" to substantiate any allegation against an individual.

What do Parliamentary rules say?

As per Parliamentary rules, a complainant “must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise" to substantiate any allegation against an individual.

“The complainant must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise to substantiate the allegations," the rules further say. “In case the complaint is made by a member, it shall be incumbent upon such member to ensure that the complaint is not false, frivolous or vexatious and is made in good faith. An affidavit shall not be required in case the complaint is made by a member."

“The complainant must declare the identity and submit supporting evidence, documentary or otherwise to substantiate the allegations," the rules further say. “In case the complaint is made by a member, it shall be incumbent upon such member to ensure that the complaint is not false, frivolous or vexatious and is made in good faith. An affidavit shall not be required in case the complaint is made by a member."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP