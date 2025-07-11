Did Rahul Gandhi snub Siddaramaiah? BJP attacks Congress amid Karnataka leadership crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was allegedly snubbed by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the national capital amid the leadership crisis in the Congress-ruled state.

Siddaramaiah had been in Delhi for the last three days and had reportedly left without meeting Rahul Gandhi. “I tried to get an appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi but did not get one for now,” Siddaramaiah is heard telling reporters on Thursday, July 10.

Siddaramaiah, instead, met Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, in Delhi. He met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during his Delhi trip on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flew to Odisha for an event on Friday.

'Insulting Karnataka Leader' The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Rahul Gandhi of ‘insulting’ another senior leader from Karnataka.

“This isn’t the first time a Gandhi has insulted a senior leader from Karnataka. History remembers how Rajiv Gandhi unceremoniously sacked an ailing Veerendra Patil, triggering the Congress’s downfall in the state," BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a post on X, accompanied by a video of Karnataka CM.

Now, a weakened Siddaramaiah is forced to hide behind the very man plotting against him—DK Shivakumar, who is eagerly waiting to take his chair, Malviya said.

Leadership change speculation Siddramaiah's Delhi visit once again fanned speculation over a possible change in Karnataka's CM. The Chief Minister, however, again dismissed speculation about a change in the state's leadership, asserting that there has been no discussion with the Congress high command about the change.

"How many times do I tell you, it (speculations around Karnataka CM post) was not discussed at all? This issue was not discussed at all with the high command," Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah informed about Congress leaders meeting with Kharge, in which he mentioned that "several important issues" were discussed.

"In Delhi today, AICC leaders and senior state leaders met Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions on several important issues.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held one-to-one meetings with Congress MLAs, which sparked speculation over the party handing the leadership to DK Shivakumar.

However, Siddaramaiah clarified to reporters that Surjewala clearly stated that the purpose of meeting the MLAs in the state is not to discuss the change of Chief Ministers.

"The state Congress in charge has dismissed the question of a change in the Chief Minister, saying that there is no room for speculation on this issue. These speculations are created by the media, and there has been no discussion on the change of the Chief Minister in the Congress circle.", CM said.