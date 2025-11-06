Did RJD supporters attack Bihar Dy CM's convoy on poll day? Locals beg to differ

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked by RJD supporters on Thursday, the BJP candidate from the state's Lakhisarai Assembly constituency said. While Sinha alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers were to blame for the assault, police sources and local reports suggest the attack was driven largely by public frustration over poor roads and long-standing civic neglect, as per reports.

According to a report by India Today, police officers said the protest appeared spontaneous and local in nature. DIG Rakesh Kumar, who visited the spot, told the outlet that villagers had expressed their grievances directly to Sinha.

What happened to the Bihar Dy CM's convoy? According to Vijay Kumar Sinha, RJD supporters surrounded his vehicle on Thursday, shouted ‘Murdabad’ slogans and hurled slippers at him, preventing his convoy to move ahead.

Videos circulating on social media further showed a group of people, allegedly RJD supporters, pelting stones at the convoy.

Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar said polling was continuing in the area where Sinha alleged that his convoy was attacked by RJD supporters.

"I have received reports of some protests over broken roads, but I will be able to confirm what actually happened only after visiting the site," the SP told PTI.

RJD downplays attack Referring to the attack, RJD candidate from Mokama, Veena Devi alleged that the Deputy CM himself had "orchestrated it’. “He gets it done to ensure that his vote share increases,” she told ANI.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav also denied the allegations. “He (Sinha) is a liar. He gets Z Security; it's his party that is in power in the state and controls the administration. Still, you are levelling these false allegations? Locals raised questions on a broken drain, and that is what happened," he said.

‘…bulldozer chalega,' warns Sinha Vijay Kumar Sinha further alleged that his polling agent was turned away by goons of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who did not let him vote.

“These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village,” the Bihar Deputy CM told ANI.