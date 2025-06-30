Did Shashi Tharoor just misspell ‘concern’ while thanking Suhel Seth? Netizens react – ‘Oxford dictionary 2025 version’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor misspelt ‘concern’ as ‘condern’ in a social media post on June 30. Tharoor, otherwise known for his extensive vocabulary, rarely makes such spelling errors.

Advertisement

How did the mistake occur by someone who uses long and less commonly heard English words? Well, Tharoor was responding to a post by businessman Suhel Seth, who had met the Congress leader and shared a picture on X.

“Just met Shashi Tharoor and am conderned about his throat: he’s nursing a cold…,” Seth wrote. Tharoor was in London on Sunday for a media event.

Advertisement

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, responded: 'Thank you for your ‘condern’ Suhel Seth! Grateful that you condign to be conderned! Watch out — some may condemn you for that!"

Netizens reacted to mispelling by Tharoor. “Condern will enter in Oxford’s dictionary 2025 version,” one X user said.

Linguistic Prowess Shashi Tharoor’s command of the English language is acknowledged even within his own party, so much so that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently remarked that Tharoor was included in the Congress Working Committee for his linguistic prowess.

"Shashi Tharoor's English is very good, that's why he has been taken in the CWC (Congress Working Committee). I supported this," Kharge said at a press conference last week when asked about Tharoor's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Tharoor's remarks praising PM Modi have seemingly irked Tharoor's party and widened the growing cracks in his ties with its leadership.

In an article published in The Hindu earlier this month, Congress MP Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a ‘prime asset’ for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing. Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following "Operation Sindoor" was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a prime asset for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing,” Tharoor wrote.

Tharoor's praise for the prime minister comes at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy. The Congress party even said that diplomacy was being "shattered" and the country stands "isolated" globally, more so after Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir had a lunch meeting in Washington DC with US President Donald Trump a few days ago.

Advertisement

Thank you for your ‘condern’ Suhel Seth! Grateful that you condign to be conderned!