Did Siya Goyal snapchat with friend saying 'wedding jo hone nahi wali'? Viral claims raise questions

A purported screenshot of a Snapchat conversation allegedly involving Siya Goyal, the 20-year-old woman accused of killing her fiancé, businessman Ketan Agarwal, has surfaced online, adding a fresh twist to the investigation.

The alleged exchange is said to have taken place on May 25, around three weeks before Ketan Agarwal, 26, was allegedly pushed into a gorge at Pune's Lohagad Fort. Police have alleged that the crime was carried out by Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

Investigators are now examining the authenticity of the purported conversation as part of their probe into the murder case.

Alleged Message Refers To A 'Wedding That Is Never Going To Happen' According to the purported screenshot, Siya Goyal asked a friend to share both sides of her Aadhaar card so flight tickets could be booked for a wedding.

The conversation then takes an unexpected turn, with an alleged message that has since gone viral on social media.

"Aadhaar card front back bhej de. For wedding tickets jo hone nai wali par fir bhi bhej de (Send the front and back of your Aadhaar card. It's for booking wedding tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen, but send it anyway)," the purported message attributed to Siya said.

The friend later allegedly replied that the Aadhaar card had already been shared on WhatsApp.

Police are verifying whether the purported conversation is genuine and whether it has any evidentiary value in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators Probe Whether Flight Booking Was Part Of A Larger Plan According to investigators, the alleged chat is being examined to determine whether the reported flight booking was part of a larger plan to divert suspicion or create a false narrative after Ketan Agarwal's death.

At present, it is not known whether Siya Goyal's friend had any knowledge of the alleged plot.

Police have, however, identified a third individual, believed to be a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary, who allegedly knew about the plan to kill Ketan Agarwal.

The role of the individual is also under investigation.

Couple Was Scheduled To Marry In November Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal had got engaged earlier this year and were scheduled to marry in November in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

According to investigators, two special flights had also been booked to transport guests for the planned wedding.

Those preparations came to an abrupt end on June 18, when Ketan Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a grand wedding celebration.

Police Intensify Scrutiny Of Digital Evidence The latest development comes as investigators continue to examine digital evidence, including mobile phone data and conversations allegedly exchanged between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

On Friday, after their police custody ended, the two accused were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the court proceedings, police sought an extension of their custody, arguing that the accused had allegedly used "code words" in their conversations and that further questioning was necessary. Investigators also informed the court that a second mobile phone belonging to Siya Goyal had been recovered on Friday.

The public prosecutor submitted that data extracted from the phones of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had only recently become available and that the two needed to be questioned together to decode the alleged coded conversations.