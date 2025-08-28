Did Supreme Court collegium ignore senior women judges and elevate Justice Pancholi? Questions arise

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended to the Centre the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation to the top court – later appointed by President Droupadi Murmu – but the under-representation of women in the Supreme Court has now drawn criticism.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court and (ii) Shri Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, Patna High Court as Judges of the Supreme Court of India,” Union Minister Ram Meghwal wrote on X.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court collegium made a historic move by recommending three women judges – Justices BV Nagarathna, Hima Kohli, and Bela M Trivedi – for elevation to the Supreme Court. Since then, however, no woman judge has been elevated to the apex court under successive Chief Justices.

JUSTICE NAGARATHNA DISSENTS The collegium comprises Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari and Nagarathna. Currently, Justice BV Nagarathna remains the sole female judge of the Supreme Court.

Some reports have now emerged that Justice BV Nagarathna has registered a strong dissent to the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the apex court, saying it would be “counter-productive” to the judiciary.

According to a report in Bar&Bench, there are three women judges who are senior to Justice Pancholi.

The names that are coming forth–as seniors to Justice Pancholi–include Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Sunita Agarwal, Justice Revati Prashant Mohite Dere, appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court, and Justice Lisa Gill, appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Vipul Pancholi was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court on October 1, 2014. Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Gujarat High Court was appointed on November 21, 2011, Justice Revati Prashant Mohite Dere of the Bombay High Court was elevated on June 21, 2013, and Justice Lisa Gill of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014 – all of whom precede Justice Pancholi in seniority.

News Agency PTI also quoted sources privy to the development as saying that Justice Nagarathna, in her dissent, noted that pushing ahead with Justice Pancholi's appointment could erode “whatever credibility the collegium system still holds”.

Also Read | Supreme Court constitutes SIT to probe affairs of Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre

Justice Nagarathna’s objections partly stemmed from Justice Pancholi’s July 2023 transfer from the Gujarat High Court to the Patna High Court. According to the reports, she is learnt to have said it was “not a routine transfer, but a carefully considered move made after consultations with several senior judges, all of whom concurred with the decision”.

CJAR ISSUES STATEMENT NGO Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) also reacted to Justice Nagarathna's dissent on Justice Pancholi's elevation to the Supreme Court, saying the latter is “also 57th in all India seniority list of High Court judges.”

“It is not clear what has swayed the Supreme Court collegium in recommending Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court, since Justice Pancholi is not merely the third judge from Gujarat to be elevated to the Supreme Court, (disproportionate to the size of the Gujarat High Court and leaving various other High Courts unrepresented) but he is also 57th in all India seniority list of High Court judges,” the CJAR said.