Did this PoK politician hint at Pakistan's hand in the Delhi blast? ‘From Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir’

A Pakistani politician has purportedly hinted at Islamabad’s involvement in the 10 November Red Fort blast. In a video, now viral on social media, Anwarul Haq, the former “Prime Minister” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is heard saying that terror groups linked to Pakistan carried out attacks “from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir”.

Haq, who lost the no-confidence motion in the regional assembly, however, did not clearly mention whether he was referring to the November 10 car bomb attack in Delhi near Lal Quila, which left about 10 dead, including Dr Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri who was driving the car.

“I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we've done it and they're still unable to count bodies,” Anwarul Haq is heard saying during a speech in the PoK Assembly.

Clearly, Haq was referring to the Pahalgam attack in the Baisaran meadows of South Kashmir, where the attackers were from Pakistan. The attacker in the Delhi Red Fort was not from Pakistan, and the government has not officially established or suspected a role of Pakistan in the attack. Investigators, however, said that the Red Fort attack was a part of a larger “white-collar terror module” linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terror group based in Pakistan and founded by Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist.

Khawaja Asif's rant Haq's statement comes amid Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif's warning that Islamabad cannot ignore the possibility of an "all-out war" with India and that the country needs to be on "full alert". He said India cannot be trusted, adding that the country has been put on maximum alert for "any border incursion".

“We cannot ignore (India) in any way... We are not ignoring India, and our preparation and alert are at maximum. We cannot trust India in any way. We cannot rule out (attack) as India can directly intervene. It can continue attacks from there (presumably Afghanistan) and it can go for an all-out war as per its strategy," Khawaja Asif told Samaa TV.