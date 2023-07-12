People aboard the ill-fated Titan submersible may have known about their fate a good minute before their vessel imploded in the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean last month. US and Canadian authorities continue to investigate the cause of the horrifying incident that killed five people in mid-June.

According to Spanish engineer and underwater expert José Luis Martín, the submersible occupants are likely to have known about their impending fate for 48 and 71 seconds before the vessel's collapse.

“The Titan changes position and falls like an arrow vertically because the 400 kilos of passengers that were at the porthole unbalance the submersible. Everyone rushes and crowds on top of each other. Imagine the horror, the fear, and the agony. It had to be like a horror movie. In that period of time, they are realizing everything. And what’s more, in complete darkness. It’s difficult to get an idea of what they experienced in those moments," Martín told Spanish news outlet NIUS.

According to him, the vessel's hull would have been “subjected to a sudden increase in underwater pressure" as it fell deeper into the ocean leading to a “powerful compression" effect. Martín speculated that the craft had been left without thrust due to an electrical fault.

Stockton Rush, the Titan's pilot and CEO of OceanGate, the company that owned and operated the submersible, was killed in the implosion along with two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Likely human remains were recovered from the wreckage at the end of June with the debris collected from the seafloor being brought to Canada.

Last week OceanGate - the US-based company that managed the tourist submersible that imploded during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic - said that it had suspended all exploration and commercial operations.

