“The Titan changes position and falls like an arrow vertically because the 400 kilos of passengers that were at the porthole unbalance the submersible. Everyone rushes and crowds on top of each other. Imagine the horror, the fear, and the agony. It had to be like a horror movie. In that period of time, they are realizing everything. And what’s more, in complete darkness. It’s difficult to get an idea of what they experienced in those moments," Martín told Spanish news outlet NIUS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}