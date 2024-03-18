Several Indians received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp seeking support and suggestions for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Interestingly, several non-Indians from Pakistan, UAE, and even Britain also claimed to receive PM Modi's letter on WhatsApp. These individuals from varying nationalities were surprised to receive a message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ on their smartphones.

A Dubai-based Pakistani journalist Asma Zain, Fahad Siddiqui, a British resident of Dubai, and several Britons were among the few non-Indians who received the message on their WhatsApp numbers, reported Khaleej Times. “I received the message at midnight. It left me wondering: what sort of suggestions could Mr. Modi possibly need from me? And more importantly, should I even be providing them," Khaleej Times quoted Asma Zain. Sharing a similar case of a UAE-based consultant Anthony J Permal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called out at the government for the misuse of data in the interest of the ruling party.

“Will the ⁦@ECISVEEP ⁩ take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party," wrote the parliamentarian on X, formerly Twitter.

