Did you get PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' letter on WhatsApp? People in Pakistan, UAE received it too
A number of non-Indians from Pakistan, and Dubai have receved PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ letter on WhatsApp
Several Indians received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp seeking support and suggestions for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Interestingly, several non-Indians from Pakistan, UAE, and even Britain also claimed to receive PM Modi's letter on WhatsApp. These individuals from varying nationalities were surprised to receive a message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ on their smartphones.
“Will the @ECISVEEP take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party," wrote the parliamentarian on X, formerly Twitter.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!