Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Did you get PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' letter on WhatsApp? People in Pakistan, UAE received it too

Did you get PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' letter on WhatsApp? People in Pakistan, UAE received it too

Livemint

A number of non-Indians from Pakistan, and Dubai have receved PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ letter on WhatsApp

A lot of Indians received received PM Modi's letter on WhatsApp seeking support in building a 'Viksit Bharat'

Several Indians received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp seeking support and suggestions for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Interestingly, several non-Indians from Pakistan, UAE, and even Britain also claimed to receive PM Modi's letter on WhatsApp. These individuals from varying nationalities were surprised to receive a message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ on their smartphones.

A Dubai-based Pakistani journalist Asma Zain, Fahad Siddiqui, a British resident of Dubai, and several Britons were among the few non-Indians who received the message on their WhatsApp numbers, reported Khaleej Times.

“I received the message at midnight. It left me wondering: what sort of suggestions could Mr. Modi possibly need from me? And more importantly, should I even be providing them," Khaleej Times quoted Asma Zain.

Sharing a similar case of a UAE-based consultant Anthony J Permal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called out at the government for the misuse of data in the interest of the ruling party.

“Will the ⁦@ECISVEEP ⁩ take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party," wrote the parliamentarian on X, formerly Twitter.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.