Didi derails BJP’s Bengal dreams

The BJP—despite a well-resourced and high-profile campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the promise of greater industrialization and welfare and strategy of majority Hindu consolidation—fell way short of its projected claim of winning 200 seats. It, however, emerged as the primary opposition in the state, winning (or leading) in 82 seats—a leap from the three seats it won in the 2016 assembly polls, but a dip from its tally in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019, which translated into leads in 121 assembly constituencies. In yet another sign of the changing political configuration in the state, the Left parties and the Congress failed to win a single seat.