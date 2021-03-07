Subscribe
Home >News >India >Didi's scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram: Modi takes jibe at Mamata

Didi's scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram: Modi takes jibe at Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata,
2 min read . 04:59 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • Banerjee drove an electric scooter to travel to her residence in Kalighat from the state secretariat as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike
  • PM said: Your scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and do not want anyone to be hurt

While addressing his first rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday took a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that her scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee announced that she would be moving her constituency to Nandigram from Bhawanipore where she would be contesting against Suvendu Adhikari who has recently left TMC to join BJP.

Referring to that, the Prime Minister said, "Your (Mamata Banerjee) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and do not want anyone to be hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?

PM Modi's comment comes in the backdrop of the event where Banerjee drove an electric scooter to travel to her residence in Kalighat from the state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike last month.

Launching a scathing attack on her, Modi said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, but she broke the trust and insulted the people of the state.

"You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'. Mothers are being attacked on the streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country. They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last ten years?" Modi added.

He further said, "You know it well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring a change to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police and the administration."

"The dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled. I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change," he also.

"In this Assembly election, there are TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on one side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal," PM Modi said further.

"This ground has also been a witness to the stalled development of Bengal. This ground has also seen the policies and conspiracies of those who put the land of Bengal round the clock in a bandh," he said.

West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

