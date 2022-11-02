'Didn't even dream': Beneficiaries on receiving EWS flats from PM Modi in Delhi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) flats in the Kalkaji area of Delhi and handed them over to people who have been living in slums under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' Project. Beneficiaries of the project have expressed immense joy in getting a space within the high rises.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) flats in the Kalkaji area of Delhi and handed them over to people who have been living in slums under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' Project. Beneficiaries of the project have expressed immense joy in getting a space within the high rises.
"I feel great. I have been living in a slum for the last 37 years. Didn't even dream that I would get such a house. Thanks to PM Modi for fulfilling our dream." news agency ANI quoted one beneficiary.
From the pictures shared by the news agency, the garlanded entrance to the EWS flats and the new accommodations seems to have made the would-be-residents grateful and happy.
PM Modi will hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp in a program at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, said the Prime Minister's Office. The program is slated to start from 4.30pm.
"I lived here for 40 yrs. It's a joyous day as we have been told that we will get the keys to flats today," said one of the beneficiaries of the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project, Gopal Mandal.
Another beneficiary expressed her gratitude stating that her children will now get to live in a "big flat".
"I will get to move out of this congestion. I was born here and now my children have also grown up, they will get to live in a big flat," said another beneficiary of the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats on Wednesday evening.
These EWS flats are equipped with all civic amenities and their finishing has been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in the kitchen and more.
The flats are also accompanied with various public amenities such as community parks, electric substations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoirs for providing a hygienic water supply.
"In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities," read an official statement by PMO.
The Delhi Development Authority has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony.
Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial center site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats.
Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.
