'Didn't speak anything anti-India', says Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP and the Congress are training guns at each other over Rahul Gandhi's London statements.
Amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from him for his remarks made in the United Kingdom, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament on Thursday.
“I did not speak anything anti-India. If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament", the Congress leader said.
The BJP and the Congress are training guns at each other over Rahul Gandhi's London statements.
During his Chatham House interaction in London, Rahul Gandhi was asked if he would like to make any changes to India's foreign policy, with Jawahar Lal Nehru's Non-Aligned Movement being cited as an example for the question.
"The principle of foreign policy is unfortunately self-interest and any Indian government would pay attention to that. In answering the question, the first step is what is important to us as a country and what we are trying to do. We are a rural country and making a transition into an urban country. This transition has a huge amount of energy, potential for violence, potential for transformation...if you look at UPA policies, they were all about trying to manage this transition from rural to an urban-connected country. Our foreign policy would follow that," Rahul Gandhi said.
Following Rahul Gandhi's statement in the UK where he appealed for the intervention of the US and Europe to restore democracy in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Wayanad MP, accusing him of dishonoring and ridiculing the country and its people while on foreign soil.
(With ANI inputs)
