Comedian Shyam Rangeela will contest the Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that ‘democracy lives on’.

Shyam Rangeela, a 29-year-old comedian who made his name mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will contest as an independent candidate against the PM from Varanasi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He has decided to contest the election against PM Modi to ensure that “democracy lives on" and is not merely symbolic, said a report by The Indian Express.

Rangeela also said that he will contest “wholeheartedly" and will visit Varanasi this weekend to file his nomination papers, the report added. “Hum at least ye kehne ke liye wahan par khade hue honge ke hum yahan par loktantra khatre mein nahin aane denge, logon ko vote ke liye yahan option milega (We will be standing there to at least tell the people that we won’t let democracy come under threat here, to provide an option to people to exercise their right to vote)… unlike Surat or Indore."

He was referring to the clear path for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Surat and Indore constituencies after Congress candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

He further said: “Even if everyone withdraws their (nomination) papers (in Varanasi), my papers will still be there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that he doesn’t worry about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) etc. “If my accounts are checked, they will not find anything… I am the original fakir, jo jhola utha kar chal denge ji (I am the original monk. I will just pick up my bags and leave)."

In December 2016, Modi had referred to himself as a fakir in a speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Claiming that the restrictions were imposed on him and he was not allowed to do the work he wanted to, Shyam Rangeela said he used to be a diehard Modi fan until 2016-17.

“I would get offers from TV shows… But once I reached, I would find out that my act or script wasn’t being approved and I was removed, from one show after another," he told The Indian Express.

Shyam Rangeela, who hails from Rajasthan, first entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

