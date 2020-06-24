For the first time, diesel has become costlier than petrol in Delhi. State-run oil marketing companies increased the price of diesel for the 18 consecutive day today while petrol price was left unchanged.

According to the latest price notification, petrol now costs ₹79.76 per litre while diesel is priced a notch higher at ₹79.88 per litre after a 48 paise hike.

Fuel rates vary from city to city and even from one petrol pump to another, depending on transportation cost and local taxes. Besides, rates can also vary from one oil marketing company to another.

In Delhi, diesel price is more than petrol because the state government had hiked VAT on diesel from 16.75% to 30% and on petrol from 27% to 30% last month. This led to a hike of ₹1.67 a litre on petrol while the impact on diesel was much higher at ₹7.10.

Another factor impacting fuel rates are international benchmark rates. The base price of petrol in Delhi is ₹22.11 per litre while for for diesel it is a bit higher at ₹22.93 per litre.

