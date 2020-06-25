Diesel price crosses 80 mark in Delhi today. Check latest petrol, diesel rates

NEW DELHI : Fuel rates were increased all over the country today for the 19th day in a row. Petrol price was hiked by 16 paise a litre while diesel price went up by 14 paise a litre today. Cumulatively in the last 19 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹8.66 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of ₹10.63 a litre.

Diesel prices have touched all-time high figures while petrol is at 19-month high. The recent spike can be attributed to last month's hike in excise duties when crude oil rates were trading at a low of several decades.

Diesel prices have touched all-time high figures while petrol is at 19-month high. The recent spike can be attributed to last month's hike in excise duties when crude oil rates were trading at a low of several decades.

Due to a hike in VAT by the Delhi government, diesel has become costlier than petrol in the national capital territory.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹79.92. Diesel ₹80.02

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.15. Diesel ₹72.31

Mumbai: Petrol ₹86.70. Diesel ₹78.34

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.18. Diesel ₹77.29

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹82.96. Diesel ₹78.19

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹82.52. Diesel ₹76.09

Yesterday, the Congress announced that it will hold mass protests across the country next Monday over the "unprecedented" rise in petrol and diesel prices.

In the international market, crude oil prices tumbled over 5%, or more than $2 a barrel yesterday, after U.S. crude storage hit another record and coronavirus cases rebounded in countries like Germany and surged in heavily populated areas of the United States.

Brent crude settled at $40.31 a barrel, down $2.32, or 5.4%. On Tuesday, Brent hit its highest price since early March, just before the pandemic and Saudi-Russia price war roiled markets.

(Inputs from Reuters)