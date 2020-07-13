NEW DELHI : While the price of petrol has been left unchanged for about a fortnight, diesel touched new highs today in Delhi after another rate hike. Diesel price went up by 11 paise a litre today while petrol price remained the same.

Yesterday, diesel price was increased by 16 paise per litre, after a four-day hiatus.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.43. Diesel ₹81.05

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.64. Diesel ₹73.19

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.19. Diesel ₹79.27

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.63. Diesel ₹78.11

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.49. Diesel ₹79.14

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹83.04. Diesel ₹77.02

While diesel price was last revised on July 7, petrol rates were last changed on June 29. In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to ₹9.17 for petrol and ₹11.55 for diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are dependent on crude oil and forex rates. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The current spike in rates in Delhi is due to a hike on fuel. The Delhi government had increased VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent on May 5. For diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.

