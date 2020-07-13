Diesel price hiked again. Check latest petrol, diesel rates in top cities

Petrol and diesel prices are dependent on crude oil and forex rates. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The current spike in rates in Delhi is due to a hike on fuel. The Delhi government had increased VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent on May 5. For diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.