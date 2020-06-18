Diesel price hiked by 7 in 12 days, petrol by 6.5. Check today's rates

After declining more than 8% last week, Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to $40.10 a barrel in the morning today. While prices dipped, they are likely to remain in the $35 to $40 band they have been trading in so far in June, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping called OPEC+, mostly sticking to promised supply cuts, U.S. shale producers holding back output, and fuel demand gradually improving, analysts said.