Diesel price hits record high, petrol at 19-month high. Check today's rates

The current spike in auto fuels rate in India can be attributed to the hike in excise duties by ₹10 per litre on petrol and ₹13 per litre on diesel last month. Crude oil rates, on which fuel rates are directly dependent, had fallen to $20 a barrel last month. State-run oil firms had not revised petrol, diesel rates for a period of 82 days from March 17 to June 6.