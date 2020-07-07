Diesel price increased again after 7 days. Check latest petrol, diesel rates

NEW DELHI : After being left untouched for seven days, the price of diesel was increased once again by a margin of 25 paise a litre. Petrol price, however, remain unchanged. In Delhi, the price of diesel has now touched a new all-time high while petrol continues to be at a 19-month high. From June 7 to 29, the price of petrol has increased by ₹9.17 a litre and that of diesel by ₹11.14 a litre.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.43. Diesel ₹80.78

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.64. Diesel ₹72.98

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.19. Diesel ₹79.05

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.63. Diesel ₹77.91

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.49. Diesel ₹78.92

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹83.04. Diesel ₹76.79

Citing lower rates in neighbouring states, petrol pump owners in Delhi have urged the Arvind Kejriwal government to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products.

The increase in value added tax (VAT) on diesel is resulting in heavy loss of sales at petrol pumps in Delhi and making it unviable to operate them, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), which has around 400 petrol pump owners as members, said in a statement.

The Delhi government had increased VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent on May 5. For diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent, it said .

DPDA General Secretary Tanay Gupta said petrol dealers will have to resort to cost cutting for survival if VAT is not lowered.

In June, the drop in diesel sales in Delhi was 64 per cent as compared with the national average of drop of 18 per cent. This will result in loss of revenue of more than ₹380 crore, it said.