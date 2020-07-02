Diesel price remains at record high in Delhi. Check today's petrol, diesel rates

Due to a higher VAT or value added tax, the price of diesel is at lifetime high in Delhi. Petrol rates are at an 19-month high all over India. Besides the Congress, various political parties are now demanding a rollback of the fuel price hike. The demand for inclusion of the two fuels in goods and services tax (GST) has also increased. Recently, industry body Assocham's Secretary General Deepak Sood said states must be brought on board for inclusion of petroleum products under the ambit of GST.