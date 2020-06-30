Home >News >India >Diesel prices at record levels as fuel prices, including petrol, kept unchanged

A day after diesel price scaled a new high, no change in the price of petrol or diesel was reported in the Delhi on Tuesday. Oil marketing companies Monday hiked the price of petrol prices by 5 paise a litre to 80.43 and that of diesel increased to 80.53 (hike of Re 0.13) in Delhi.

In last 23 days, the price of petrol has gone up by 9.17 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of 11.14 a litre.

After taking an 82-day break from reviewing fuel rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers have been adjusting rates in line with costs from June 7. In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above 80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol 80.43. Diesel 80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol 78.65. Diesel 72.81

Mumbai: Petrol 87.21. Diesel 78.95

Chennai: Petrol 83.67. Diesel 77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol 83.48. Diesel 78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol 83.04. Diesel 76.59

The Congress on Monday launched a countrywide agitation against the government for raising prices of petroleum products 22 times in the past 23 days, with party chief Sonia Gandhi accusing it of setting "a new example of extortion".

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit back at her, saying the tax revenue earned from petrol and diesel is being used to fund welfare programmes for the poor and not to benefit any "son-in-law or Rajiv Gandhi Foundation".


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Delhi govt to set up country's first plasma bank. 7 facts

2 min read . 06:20 AM IST
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol at a gas station (AFP)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after a day of no revision. Check latest rates

1 min read . 29 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout