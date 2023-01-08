Diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh get costlier1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh are going be ₹86 per litre.
On January 8, the government of Himachal Pradesh declared that the value added tax (VAT) on diesel would increase by ₹7.40 per litre. The state's diesel costs would be ₹86 per litre following this rise. The Himachal Pradesh government's department of state taxes and excise informed the public of this in a notification.