On January 8, the government of Himachal Pradesh declared that the value added tax (VAT) on diesel would increase by 7.40 per litre. The state's diesel costs would be 86 per litre following this rise. The Himachal Pradesh government's department of state taxes and excise informed the public of this in a notification.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, extended his Cabinet and appointed seven additional ministers. The new ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at Shimla's Raj Bhavan. The oath was also taken on January 8 by Vikramaditya Singh, Virbhadra Singh's son.

Among the new cabinet members are Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar from Jawali in the Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in the Sirmaur district, and Jagat Singh Negi from the Kinnaur tribal region.

