Diesel prices today cut for first time in close to 6 months

NEW DELHI : Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday cut diesel price for the first time in close to six months and reduced the retail selling rate by 16 paise per litre. The price of petrol was retained at the existing ₹82.08 per litre.

Diesel now costs ₹73.40 per litre in Delhi, as against ₹73.56 a litre previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In other cities, Diesel rates are as follows -- ₹78.71/litre in Chennai as against ₹78.86 previously; ₹76.90/litre in Kolkata, down from ₹77.06 previously; ₹79.94/litre in Mumbai as against ₹80.11 previously.

Today's revision in diesel rates is the first reduction since mid-March. Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had kept the diesel prices unchanged for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.

Diesel rates had gone up by ₹12.55 a litre between June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed revising prices in line with cost, and July 25. Diesel price has remained unchanged in the country since July 25, except in Delhi where a reduction in VAT lowered the rate by ₹8.38 per litre.

Petrol price went up by ₹9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 before hitting a pause. The revision cycle again started on August 16 and rates have gone up by ₹1.51 since then. In all, the petrol price has risen by ₹10.68 since June 7.

In Mumbai, petrol comes for ₹88.73 per litre. In other cities, petrol rates are as follows: In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹83.57. In Chennai, petrol comes for ₹85.04 a litre.

State-owned fuel retailers revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the preceding 15 days.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via