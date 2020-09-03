Home >News >India >Diesel prices today cut for first time in close to 6 months
OMCs had kept the diesel prices unchanged for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost ( Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Diesel prices today cut for first time in close to 6 months

2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 06:06 PM IST Staff Writer

NEW DELHI : Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday cut diesel price for the first time in close to six months and reduced the retail selling rate by 16 paise per litre. The price of petrol was retained at the existing 82.08 per litre.

Diesel now costs 73.40 per litre in Delhi, as against 73.56 a litre previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In other cities, Diesel rates are as follows -- 78.71/litre in Chennai as against 78.86 previously; 76.90/litre in Kolkata, down from 77.06 previously; 79.94/litre in Mumbai as against 80.11 previously.

Today's revision in diesel rates is the first reduction since mid-March. Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had kept the diesel prices unchanged for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.

Diesel rates had gone up by 12.55 a litre between June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed revising prices in line with cost, and July 25. Diesel price has remained unchanged in the country since July 25, except in Delhi where a reduction in VAT lowered the rate by 8.38 per litre.

Petrol price went up by 9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 before hitting a pause. The revision cycle again started on August 16 and rates have gone up by 1.51 since then. In all, the petrol price has risen by 10.68 since June 7.

In Mumbai, petrol comes for 88.73 per litre. In other cities, petrol rates are as follows: In Kolkata, petrol is priced at 83.57. In Chennai, petrol comes for 85.04 a litre.

State-owned fuel retailers revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the preceding 15 days.

