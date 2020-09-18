New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday allowed registration of diesel vehicles purchased by Delhi's municipal corporations and Delhi Police as per BS-IV norms if the vehicles were purchased before 1 April, 2020.

Supreme Court ordered that such diesel vehicles purchased before 1 April, 2020 be used for essential public utility services and that vehicles purchased after 1 April, 2020 will be registered as per BS-VI norms.

In October 2018, the apex court had said that no BS-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

The apex court had earlier this year pulled up the automobile dealers association and observed that its earlier directives were violated and BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown in last week of March and after March 31 also.

It had said that Bharat Stage (BS)-IV vehicles sold after March 31 this year and those whose details have not been uploaded on the e-Vahan portal of the government will not be registered.

In 2016, the Centre had also announced that India would skip the BS-V norms and adopt BS-VI by 2020.

BS emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

In March this year, the apex court was informed about the unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles -- around seven lakh two wheelers, 15,000 passenger cars and 12,000 commercial vehicles.

It was told that there were 1,05,000 two-wheelers, 2,250 passenger cars and 2,000 commercial vehicles, which were sold but not registered throughout the country.

