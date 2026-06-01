Diesel-isobutanol blending mandate likely this year: What it means and how it impacts India's energy security—explained

India is expected to roll out a mandate for blending isobutanol with diesel as early as this year. According to Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Secretary V Umashankar, this initiative could have a greater effect on the country’s energy security than ethanol blending in petrol, as diesel consumption is almost double that of petrol.

Advertisement

Speaking on Friday, MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar said the proposed measure would support efforts to decarbonise highways and transportation while decreasing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Also Read | India to mandate isobutanol-diesel blending this year to cut emissions

Addressing the 'CII Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Summit', Umashankar further said that the highways ministry may soon bring a draft notification on truck-trailer interchangeability to build an ecosystem that requires battery swapping and charging for electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

“Blending of diesel has been looked into with great seriousness. Bharat Petroleum is already undertaking strategic research for isobutanol blending with diesel. And the results are very encouraging,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

“It is quite likely that the blending mandate will start coming in somewhere later this year,” he said.

Umashankar said that since diesel consumption is almost twice that of petrol, the impact of diesel blending on India's energy security will be far greater than even petrol blending.

Advertisement

The transport secretary said the blending programme, which has taken off in the last 10-12 years, is further being expanded, and the ministry has issued a draft notification for E85 (a blend of 85 per cent ethanol with petrol) and E100 (which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol) vehicle manufacturing requirements.

"There have been some concerns about blending at the lower level (E20), but here it is a little different because the vehicle is manufactured differently. It will have a separate (fuel) dispenser also at the petrol pumps for dispensing E85 or E100 fuel, unlike normally blended petrol, which is done through a common dispenser," Umashankar said.

What is Isobutanol? What you need to know Isobutanol is a four-carbon alcohol (C₄H₁₀O), making it a higher alcohol compared to ethanol, which contains only two carbon atoms. It can be produced from renewable sources such as biomass, agricultural waste, or through processes linked to ethanol or sugarcane production.

Advertisement

Apart from its use as an industrial solvent in products like paints and coatings, it is increasingly being explored as a potential biofuel for transportation.

It is considered suitable for blending with diesel because ethanol faces several limitations when mixed with diesel, including phase separation, a low flash point that raises safety concerns, corrosion issues, and poor compatibility with engines.

Isobutanol helps overcome many of these challenges. It blends more uniformly with diesel without the need for additional additives, has a higher energy content closer to diesel, offers a higher flash point that makes it safer and less volatile, and is less corrosive, making it more compatible with existing engines and fuel infrastructure.

Diesel is a chemically different fuel from petrol, and blending additives into it requires careful consideration of engine tolerance and compatibility.

Advertisement

While petrol engines have been operating on ethanol-blended fuel for years with relatively few issues, diesel engines, particularly older models, can be much more sensitive to changes in fuel composition.

This is mainly because diesel engines rely on compression ignition, unlike petrol engines, which use spark ignition. As a result, the chemical properties of diesel fuel have a more direct impact on combustion timing, efficiency, and overall engine performance.

Research currently being carried out at Bharat Petroleum is aimed at ensuring that isobutanol–diesel blends satisfy the combustion behaviour and lubricity standards required by existing diesel engines used in vehicles across Indian roads, according to a Hindustan Times report.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

Diesel Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Diesel-isobutanol blending mandate likely this year: What it means and how it impacts India's energy security—explained