Differences on GST may trigger dispute resolution mechanism

Once that premise is accepted and the two controversial borrowing plans that the dissenting states have rejected are withdrawn, there could be more discussions on resolving the practical problems, he said. States should not be issued any ultimatum about accepting the proposals of the Centre, Isaac said. “Do not think states will be frightened if somebody threatens that they will not get compensation till 2022. How GST compensation has to be calculated is given in the law and there is no distinction between covid and non-covid revenue loss. It is unconditional," he said.