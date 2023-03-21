As the manhunt for Amritpal Singh continues, the Punjab Police on Tuesday released new pictures of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief. The police have displayed the self-styled preacher in several attires and requested people to help and arrest him.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Punjab Police releases a few pictures of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.



"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," says… https://t.co/ZGh5aOs5jq pic.twitter.com/wh7gNb4BUA — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

To evade arrests, Amritpal Singh changed his clothing and also switched from a Brezza car to a motorbike. The police claim that he was successful in eluding the authorities in Mehatpur in a Brezza car which has now been recovered.

Prior to fleeing on a motorcycle, Amritpal Singh sought refuge in a gurdwara and changed his clothing. As a result of assisting him in his escape, four individuals have been taken into custody by law enforcement.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday also slammed the Punjab government and asked how did Amritpal Singh escape and what are the 80,000 cops doing in the state. The high court termed his escape as a complete failure of intelligence.

The high court asked the government to submit a status report on the operation launched against Amritpal Singh. "Why was the NSA imposed? The whole operation was planned, then how come everyone except Amritpal has been arrested? We can't believe the story," the court questioned.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the government will not spare any force working against the country.

“I thank three the crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Amritpal Singh). The people of Punjab want peace and progress… Punjab's peace and harmony, and the country's progress are our priority. We will not spare any force working against the country," Mann said while addressing a press briefing.