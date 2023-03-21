Different shades of Amritpal Singh- Punjab Police releases new pictures, asks for public's help2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Punjab Police released several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires and requested people to help and arrest the Waris Punjab De chief
As the manhunt for Amritpal Singh continues, the Punjab Police on Tuesday released new pictures of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief. The police have displayed the self-styled preacher in several attires and requested people to help and arrest him.
