Different shades of PM Modi: The colourful tradition of special turban on Republic Day
1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 11:44 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Republic Day 2021: PM Modi donned a bright red bandhej headgear with yellow dots
  • 'Wishing all the people of India a Happy RepublicDay. Jai Hind!', PM Modi had tweeted

New Delhi: PM Modi continued his annual ritual of sporting special traditional turbans on Republic Days. As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day today, PM Modi donned a bright red bandhej headgear with yellow dots. Along with the turban he was seen wearing his traditional kurta, pyjama, and grey jacket along with a face mask. The special Jamnagar turban was gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. Last year, PM Modi sported a saffron ‘bandhej‘ headgear with a long tail at the back.

The PM had also extended greetings to the nation on the special occasion. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" PM had tweeted.

PM Modi's elegant and stylish choices have made headlines on many occasions. From his headgears for Republic Day celebrations to the suit printed with his name.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

For his maiden Independence Day address as the PM in 2014, he had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail. Bandhej is a special ‘tie and dye’ technique practised in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

India's military might and cultural diversity were on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

Security was tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations on account of Republic Day.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950.



