Differentiated responsibility gets G20 nod before COP28

Differentiated responsibility gets G20 nod before COP285 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:20 AM IST
G20 leaders commit to meeting Paris Agreement goals but lack details on how to achieve them. Common but differentiated responsibilities emphasized.
The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration captures the intent of the G20 countries, responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, to meet Paris Agreement goals but doesn’t explicitly lay down as to how they would do it.
