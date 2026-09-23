‘Differing views are normal’: EC responds to report on 14 objections, says key decisions were unanimous

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday defended its decision-making process, saying that differing views and observations within an institution are a normal part of deliberation before a final decision is taken.

The poll panel's response came amid a political row after an Indian Express report highlighted objections raised by two Election Commissioners over several decisions during the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also Read | Opposition wants CEC Gyanesh Kumar ‘impeached’ over report of 14 EC objections

“Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorised to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system,” the poll panel said.

The EC, in its eight-point official statement, said that focusing on specific internal notes and observations over a 10-month period, while leaving out the “much larger body” of approvals, decisions and initiatives, presents only “one part of the picture”.

What did the IE report say? The Indian Express report had claimed that the two Commissioners objected to the Election Commission's steps 14 times in 10 months amid the rollout of SIR. It stressed that not just the three Election Commissioners but every officer of the Commission is authorised to offer suggestions aimed at improving the electoral system.

View full Image View full Image The EC, in its eight-point official statement, said that focusing on specific internal notes and observations over a 10-month period, while leaving out the “much larger body” of approvals, decisions and initiatives, presents only “one part of the picture”.

The report triggered a political row with the Congress party saying that Gyanesh Kumar has no right to stay in office and must resign. Many of the leaders also called for Kumar's removal and impeachment.

Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people: RaGa Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission, which organised “vote chori”, have committed an act of treason.

“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution,” Gandhi said.

"The BJP, RSS and EC, who organised it, have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X.

The poll panel also pointed to the breadth of its work in recent months, saying it had taken numerous decisions, issued instructions, introduced around 40 new initiatives, and undertaken electoral reforms, including electoral roll revision and SIR across the country.

‘Outcome of unanimous decisions’ The EC also said all these decisions were the outcome of unanimous decisions of the full Commission over the past year.

Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to carrying out its constitutional duties with “complete integrity”, while underscoring its role in advancing India's democracy.

“The Election Commission of India remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing our democracy,” it said.

The objections by the two ECs, according to a report in The Indian Express, covered issues including the addition of new voters, the deletion and restoration of names, changes to Form 6, and the functioning of the technology used to manage electoral rolls.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said on X, “Five months ago, 60 Rajya Sabha MPs (50 needed) wrote to Chairman RS moving Motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar. After big news break today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy.”