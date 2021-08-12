Oxygen shortage deaths: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that it is difficult to ascertain without a probe if there were any oxygen-related deaths during the second Covid wave.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia today said the Delhi government had formed a committee to probe the deaths and prepare a report so that the affected families can be given a compensation of ₹5 lakh each.

"But through the LG (Delhi's Lieutenant Governor), the Centre did not allow that committee to be formed. We are sending the file again to the Delhi LG for approval. We will carry out the probe with full responsibility and even punish those who were guilty," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the city has recorded over 25,000 deaths due to the infection and his government will have to be probed how many of these were linked to the oxygen crisis during April and May.

"We cannot say that there was no oxygen crisis. The families of patients, hospitals were sending out SOS messages for help at that time," he said.

In June, the Delhi government had formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen. However, Sisodia said that the Centre denied approval to the committee.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry in a written reply to a question in Parliament, said that states had not reported any deaths due to the lack of oxygen during the second Covid wave.

"Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states/UTs. Accordingly, all states/UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no death due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by the states/UTs," the ministry stated.

The Opposition parties hit out at the government for acknowledging no deaths due to shortage of oxygen, which was certainly the cases in some states.

Following this, the Centre again sought data on deaths due to oxygen shortage.

On Tuesday, a top official said only one state has till now reported "suspected" death due to oxygen shortage after the Centre sought data from them on such fatalities.

