The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Digi Yatra Foundation created the Digi Yatra app to provide contactless passenger identification at airports. The app allows users to board flights faster at airports and save time while travelling.

How does the Digi Yatra app work?

Digi Yatra uses a facial recognition system (FRS) to verify identity of the travellers. It takes lesser time to get through, airport entrance, pre-security check, and boarding gates.

How to get the app

The Digi Yatra app is a free app available for both Android and iOS phones and can be downloaded on any smartphone with Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhones.

The app allows for contactless identification, which cuts down on time spent at security checks, boarding gates, and airport entry points.

Passengers can obtain Digi Yatra ID by sharing information such as their name, email address, mobile number, and specifics of an identification (Aadhaar, driving license, voter ID etc.).

A Digi Yatra ID will be generated after this information is entered; it must be shared when purchasing tickets. The departing airport will receive this ID and the passenger data from the airlines.

Digi Yatra enabled airports and airlines

Airports

Digi Yatra app that intends to provide a seamless entry and embarkation process is operational in 3 airports for passengers taking domestic flights as of now. These include-

- Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi

- Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

- Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

By March 2023, four more cities will be added: Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada. Subsequently, the technology will be rolled out more widely.

Airlines

At present, Air India, Vistara and IndiGo are part of DigiYatra. GoFirst and Spicejet are also looking forward to join the gateway soon.

How to use Digi Yatra facility?

If the passenger has opted for Aadhaar-based verification, the identity will be verified online. However, if the passenger has selected other identity card, the verification will be done manually by security personnel at the airport.

Scan the barcoded boarding pass at the airport e-gate; the facial recognition system there will verify your identity and the travel document. After that, passenger can enter and proceed as usual to get through security.